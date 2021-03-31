DNR says 38,000 acres of private land to be opened to turkey hunters

(WFRV) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that almost 38,000 acres of private land will be open for public access to hunters this turkey season.

According to officials, the opening of the land is in part to a partnership between the department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conversation Service (USDA-NRCS). The DNR could partner with private landowners who lease their land for public access through the Turkey Hunter Access Program (THAP) and the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program (VPA-HIP).

In 2020, THAP reportedly added 5,200 acres that hunters can use only during spring turkey hunting seasons, according to officials. While another 2,300 acres were added to VPA-HIP for hunters to use throughout the year for hunting, fishing, trapping and wildlife observation.

For more information about using that land visit the DNR’s website.