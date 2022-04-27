WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for shooting a bald eagle that later died.

According to a release, DNR wardens we notified of an injured eagle around 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.

The wardens say they caught the bird and brought it to a wildlife rehabilitator but, due to the severity of the injuries, the bird was euthanized.

The release states that an X-ray revealed a bullet in its body.

Why is this not OK?

DNR officials remind the public that eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

A violation of the Act can result in a fine of $100,000 ($200,000 for organizations), imprisonment for one year, or both, for a first offense. Penalties increase substantially for additional offenses, and a second violation of this Act is a felony. U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

The DNR website reports bald eagles were once on the endangered animals’ list but have made a comeback in Wisconsin.

The DNR is asking anyone who has information to call 1-888-936-7463 and reference “Washington County Eagle.” To make an anonymous report, you can contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367.