LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

DNR set to allow factory farm expansion in Kewaunee County

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Kinnard Farms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Environmental regulators are set to allow a factory dairy farm accused of contaminating Kewaunee County drinking water to expand, drawing the ire of conservationists.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Tuesday that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has drafted new permit conditions allowing Kinnard Farms to nearly double its 8,000-head herd.

The permit would give the farm until March to come up with a plan for monitoring groundwater on the more than 16,000 acres where it spreads manure.

Midwest Environmental Advocates Executive Director Tony Wilkin Gibart says the animal limit isn’t based on science and doesn’t respond to the extent of contamination around the farm.

Back in July 2021, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Kinnard Farms and allowed the DNR to impose farm conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah's Chevalier Emery