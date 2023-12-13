(WFRV) – The week of December 18 is the last time the DNR will stock pheasants for the 2023 season, but the State Game Farm has already successfully produced 75,000 pheasants.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) posted on its Facebook page about the stocking of pheasants at state wildlife areas around Wisconsin. This year, the State Game Farm produced 75,000 pheasants, according to the DNR.

The farm also reportedly supplied 12,000 day-old pheasants to the DNR’s partners in the Day-Old Chick program and Learn to Hunt events.

Officials say that the week of December 18 will be the last time they stock pheasants on 25 different properties across Wisconsin for the 2023 season. The DNR said that just because the stocking schedule is nearing its end doesn’t mean people have to stop hunting.

Just because the stocking schedule is wrapping up doesn’t mean you have to stop chasing birds. Pheasant hunting is open until Jan. 7, 2024, so take advantage of these late-season opportunities. Wisconsin DNR on Facebook

More information on the latest stocked properties can be found on the DNR’s website. No additional information was provided.