DNR: Sturgeon spearing will go on despite poor ice conditions

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Despite warm weather and poor ice conditions, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says this year’s sturgeon spearing season will happen.

DNR sturgeon expert Ryan Koenigs told Local 5 the season will open at sunrise on Saturday, February 8.

Spearers can begin cutting holes in the ice on Thursday, February 6.

Koenigs told Local 5 that there are parts of Lake Winnebago where ice is 8 to 12 inches thick, but there are sections off of some landings that are only 4 to 5 inches in thickness.

The season is expected to run the full 16 days, according to Koenigs. Officials want to remind spearers to be safe as they head out – no ice is 100% safe.

