DNR sued over enforcement of pollution cleanup laws

Local News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being sued over its enforcement of environmental protection laws.

The state’s largest industry lobby, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, and an Oconomowoc dry cleaner, Leather Rich, have filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court seeking to block the DNR from requiring cleanup of unregulated “emerging contaminants,” including PFAS or so-called “forever chemicals” that have polluted groundwater across the state.

The plaintiffs say the DNR, in its administration of environmental cleanup programs, is changing policies and enforcing standards without going through a lengthy rulemaking process.

The dry cleaner alleges the DNR would not approve a cleanup plan for the business without also testing for PFAS.

