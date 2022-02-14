(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports three snowmobilers have died over the weekend on Feb. 12-13 and urges the public to be safe while out on the trails.

Since the start of the new year, DNR officials say there have been 10 snowmobile deaths, with one pending investigation. The three recent deaths happened in Oconto, Polk, and Bayfield County.

In Oconto County on Feb. 12, DNR reports a driver died after leaving a trail, traveling through plants, and hitting a large snowbank at a road intersection adjacent to the trail.

On the same day in Polk County, a driver died after the brakes on their snowmobile locked up when they were traveling down a slope to a gated driveway. The DNR explains the locked-up brakes caused the snowmobile to slide sideways, tip on its left side, and slide to a stop.

The next day, Feb. 13, DNR reports a driver was traveling across lake Namakagon in Bayfield County when they hit the shoreline, causing the driver to be ejected from the snowmobile and into a tree.

DNR staff explains the biggest causes of people dying while snowmobiling are alcohol, excess speed, driver inexperience, and operator error. Last year in 2021 the number of snowmobiling deaths came to a total of 13 deaths.

“Conditions can change, and what was at first a smooth trail could be hazardous by the end of the day. Take your time and slow down, especially at night,” said Lt. Martin Stone, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator. “Safety is an important part of the ride. We want everyone who goes out to enjoy this long-standing tradition in Wisconsin to make it back home safely.”

Tips for safe driving

Before heading out with friends or family, they ask all snowmobilers to review Wisconsin’s snowmobile safety rules and regulations, which can be found here. The DNR gives the following tips for safety –

SNOWMOBILE SAFETY TIPS

Don’t drink and drive/ ride.

Stay on marked trails. Riding off-trail or cutting corners is trespassing.

Always wear your helmet and safety gear.

Slow down and use extra caution at night.

Travel with a friend, carry a cell phone and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

Dress appropriately, carry a first aid kit and navigation tools.

Take a snowmobile safety course.

Check trail conditions using the Travel Wisconsin Snowmobile Snow Report.

ICE SAFETY

Remember ice is never completely safe under any conditions.

Contact local sport shops to ask about ice conditions locally on the lake or river you want to traverse.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or float coat should you fall through the ice and to help retain body heat.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.

Slow down when traveling at night.

Know if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows that have currents that can thin the ice.

Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous due to thin ice and open water.

Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations, including unsafe snowmobile operation, is urged by the DNR to report by calling or texting: VIOLATION HOTLINE: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also file an anonymous online report here.