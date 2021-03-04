DNR to conduct statewide prescribed burns

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Resources (DNR) announced that fire management crews are going to do prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state.

According to the DNR the timeframe for these prescribed burns are from Mar. 2 through mid-June.

The burns are scheduled for this time due to the optimal conditions during the spring and the DNR says additional prescribed burns will be done from mid-July through Nov.

The DNR says the prescribed burns are to preserve and restore fire-dependent ecosystems throughout Wisconsin. Many of these communities would not exist without fire, occasionally restoring the balance between open grass and brush, says the DNR.

DNR staff conduct prescribed burns only when weather and vegetation conditions meet strict standards for safety, smoke management and burn effectiveness.

Based on daily weather forecasts, the decision to burn is evaluated in the morning and at the burn site. Where required, local law enforcement and fire officials are notified.

Visit the DNR’s website to view where the prescribed burns are happening across Wisconsin.