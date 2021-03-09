DNR to hold public meetings for input on 2021 migratory bird season

(WFRV) – A series of public meetings hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be held to gather input for the proposed 2021 migratory bird hunting season.

The DNR says the meetings will be virtual and will be held Mar. 16-18.

“Because of COVID-19 restrictions on the 2020 spring surveys, the 2021 waterfowl seasons will be based on the 2019 continental waterfowl population estimates,” said Taylor Finger, DNR Migratory Game Bird Ecologist.

The DNR is inviting the public to attend to learn more about the propels and to ask questions.

The times for the meetings are:

The public meetings will be held via Zoom.

The public can also provide feedback through an online input tool by Mar. 19.