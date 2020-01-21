DNR: Total 2019 Wisconsin deer kill down 14%

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – New data from the state Department of Natural Resources shows hunters killed nearly 50,000 fewer deer last year than in 2018.

A report DNR officials plan to present to their board Tuesday shows hunters killed 288,025 deer across all seasons last year, including archery, the traditional nine-day season and the youth hunt.

That’s down from 335,243 deer in 2018.

Hunters killed 23.5% fewer deer during the nine-day. The report attributes that drop-off to the season’s late start and poor weather.

The report says the DNR sold 794,712 deer licenses in 2019, down from 806,442 in 2018.