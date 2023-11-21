(WFRV) – While Wisconsinites were busy hunting for deer over the weekend, there were a few incidents involving injuries throughout the state.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the first incident happened on November 18 in the Argonne Township (Forest County).

During the morning hours, a 53-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was walking to his tree stand on public property and adjusted his rifle sling when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident happened a day later, on November 19, in the Big Flatts Township (Adams County).

During the morning hours, a 62-year-old man shot once at a dog, which he believed was an antlerless deer on private property. The bullet ended up hitting a 47-year-old woman who was walking the dog.

She was hit in the abdomen and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital via Med Flight for her injuries. There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time.

Comparatively, during the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season, the DNR reported six firearm-involved hunting incidents. Of those incidents, three were self-inflicted gunshots.