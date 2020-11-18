DNR urges caution to deer hunters as COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY,Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt is right around the corner and this year hunters have to worry about COVID-19. Kris Schuller spoke with the DNR to hear ways for everyone to be safe.

As deer hunters make their way into Wisconsin’s woods this season many are thinking about ways to be safe.

“Going to be mindful of anybody I’m going with,” said hunter Nick Tirnanich.

Tirnanich says he has heard a similar phrase among his hunting buddies this year.

“I’ve heard a couple times, my mom doesn’t feel comfortable maybe having so many people over,” he said.

As the pandemic rages across Wisconsin thousands of deer hunters will take to the woods. And the DNR says deer camp and the deer hunt have to operate a bit differently.

“It’s one of those years when we need to take extra precautions,” said Eric Lobner.

Lobner is the DNR’s wildlife management bureau director. He says this is the year to think about hunting closer to home and to avoid staying in a friend’s cabin.

“The risk of staying in a cabin is rather great,” Lobner said.

He says if you go, stay just for the day and while there avoid those deer camp traditions.

“Think twice about the social gatherings where you’re playing cards and passing cards between each other. That’s a way that you can spread the virus,” said Lobner.

When out, maintain six feet of separation, carry hand sanitizer and always wear a mask.

“In the event that you run into other people, groups of people, you want to protect yourself further,” Lobner said.

Because this year, based on license sales, Lobner says the woods will be crowded.

“As of Monday we were at about a 9.5 percent increase over last year,” he said.

And if you’re heading out the DNR wants you to have fun and be safe.

“Get out enjoy the hunt, but just be wise,” Lobner said.