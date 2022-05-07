(WFRV) – Northeastern Wisconsin is under a ‘very high’ fire danger alert on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that dry conditions and low humidity combined with gusty winds and warmer temperatures are creating near-critical fire conditions.

Officials are now asking the public to avoid burning because of the ‘very high’ fire danger.

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Counties with VERY HIGH danger on Saturday include:

Adams

Ashland

Barron

Bayfield

Brown

Buffalo

Burnett

Calumet

Chippewa

Clark

Door

Douglas

Dunn

Eau Claire

Florence

Fond du Lac

Forest

Green Lake

Iron

Jackson

Juneau

Kewaunee

La Crosse

Langlade

Lincoln

Manitowoc

Marathon

Marinette

Marquette

Menominee

Monroe

Oconto

Oneida

Outagamie

Pepin

Pierce

Polk

Portage

Price

Rusk

Sawyer

Shawano

Sheboygan

St Croix, Taylor

Trempealeau

Vilas

Washburn

Waupaca

Waushara

Winnebago

Wood

Officials added that all DNR-issued annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns are suspended on May 7 in these counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.

The DNR has also provided a list of fire safety tips for residents:

Avoid all outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained. Make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

Report fires early, dial 911.

For more information, visit the DNR website.