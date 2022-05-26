WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation wardens and DNR park staff are set to find adventure alongside the public on the Military Ridge State Trail and other popular state trails this weekend.

The wardens will be out on trails stressing safety tips and answering questions from the community.

Although the Military Ridge State Trail is all the way out in Iowa and Dane counties, you can expect to see some of the wardens out in other parts of the state as well.

“Some of our trails have mixed uses. A bike rider may come upon walkers or joggers, so bike riders should watch their speed and be aware of trail etiquette,” said DNR Conservation Warden Jake Donar. “The goal is to help everyone on the trails enjoy their time in nature. A big help will be for riders to purchase their trail passes before starting their outing.”

Wardens are reminding those using the state trails that a state trail pass is required for everyone 16 and older for biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, or in-line skating while on the state trail system.

Annual passes ring up for $25, whereas a daily pass is $5. A pass is not required for those who walk, jog or hike the trails. The funds are used to maintain the trails.

To learn more about Wisconsin’s state parks, trails, and recreation areas, click here.