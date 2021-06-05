DNR warns air quality throughout weekend “unhealthy for sensitive groups”

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Saturday morning that select groups of people should take caution this weekend as the air quality is expected to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

According to the DNR, from June 5 at 10 a.m. and lasting through June 6 at 11 p.m., sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time, should avoid extended outdoor exposure.

DNR officials say this advisory affects the following counties, Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Calumet, Kewaunee, Brown, Door, Oconto, and Marinette.