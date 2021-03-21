DNR warns ‘fire danger expected to remain high’

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding residents that fire danger remains high across the state this weekend.

According to the DNR, on Saturday alone there were 36 fires burning over 100 acres, including a grass fire that closed part of Highway 15 near Appleton.

DNR officials say that Sunday’s forecast calls for continued critical fire weather, including warmer temps and gusty southerly winds.

The organization says that burning permits are expected to be suspended in several counties on Sunday.

DNR reports that areas with high Areas with high fire danger on Saturday included Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Forest, Grant, Green, Iowa, Iron, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Oneida, Ozaukee, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Sawyer, Vernon, Walworth, Washburn, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Officials added that areas with very high danger on Saturday included Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

For more information on burning permits or fire danger visit the DNR’s burning restrictions webpage.