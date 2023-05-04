GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new PFAS-based consumption advisory has been issued for the Bay of Green Bay and its tributaries after elevated levels of PFAS were detected in rainbow smelt.

The advisory was issued by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Department of Health Services (DHS) on May 4.

DNR officials say that “elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), a type of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), were detected in rainbow smelt sampled from Green Bay.”

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used for decades in various products that have made their way into the environment.

Health risks that coincide when consuming more than the recommended amount of fish with high levels of PFAS include increased cholesterol levels, decreased immune response, decreased fertility in women, and cancers.

As a result of the elevated levels, officials with the DNR and DHS recommend eating rainbow smelt from the Bay of Green Bay no more than once a week.

The release states that the affected fish are located in the Bay of Green Bay and its associated tributaries up to the first dam, including portions of the Peshtigo, Oconto, and Menominee rivers.

“This advisory is another way to ensure our anglers who eat their catch are provided with the right information to consume fish safely,” said Lori Tate, Fisheries Management Section Supervisor.

More information about the risks of consuming increased levels of PFAS can be found here.

Additional information can be found on the Wisconsin DNR’s website.