DNR warns of expected critical fire conditions for this weekend

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that fire danger is high and moderate across Wisconsin and is expected to reach critical conditions this weekend.

The weekend’s forecast is expected to bring low humidity, windy conditions and warmer temperatures. Saturday brings the highest concern due to potential temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s and dry conditions in southern Wisconsin.

The DNR will be likely restricting or canceling burning permits for Saturday in the counties with the most critical conditions. The DNR also says the conditions make it easier for a fire to start and then quickly spread.

The DNR has responded to 502 wildfires burning 1,617 acres so far this season, plus many more suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners.

The following tips were given by the DNR to help prevent fires. Fires caused by careless burning become more frequent this time of year. Never leave a fire unattended, and most importantly, before leaving, drown fire remains with water, stir and repeat until cold.

More information regarding the fire conditions can be found on the DNR’s website.