(WFRV) – With all of Wisconsin either in a ‘very high’ or ‘high’ fire danger, officials are asking residents to avoid burning after a week of 125+ wildfires across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning as most of the state has a ‘very high’ fire danger. Monday’s conditions reportedly make burning risky.

Nearly every county in Wisconsin has a ‘very high’ or ‘high’ fire danger. The DNR says that its burning permits for debris piles, barrels and broadcast burns are suspended in 36 counties.

Officials mention that Wisconsin had 127 wildfires in the last week. Those fires have reportedly burned close to 100 acres. Most of the fires were related to down powerlines.

In 2022, the DNR has responded to 450 fires burning over 630 acres.

With cooler temperatures and some possible rain, the DNR says that should help moderate any fire danger.

More information about fire danger ins Wisconsin can be found on the DNR’s website.