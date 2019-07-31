DNR warns of hunting, fishing licenses scams

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning the public of online hunting and fishing license scams leaving purchasers with an empty hook and wallet.

DNR officials say they are aware of at least two websites appearing to offer fishing and hunting licenses. They say after the consumer pays a fee, they only receive information on how to apply for a hunting and fishing license.

These sites reportedly also collect personal data during the unauthorized transactions.

Kimberly Currie, DNR Director of Customer and Outreach Services says, “You will not receive a valid fishing license from these misleading websites. But, you will be charged non-refundable fees despite the money-back guarantee declared on the site.”

Currie says the best way to make sure you do not get scammed is to purchase your license from the DNR or authorized agents.

Anglers can securely purchase a valid fishing license for the state of Wisconsin in the following three ways:

At a Wisconsin DNR Service Center, or

Through an independent license sales agent authorized by DNR, such as a local sporting goods store, large discount store or local bait and tackle shops, that use the Go Wild point of sale terminal, or

From the department’s only official online license sales site, GoWild.

The DNR also offers information about where to purchase a license in person, links to free copies of state regulations, and helpful tutorials on their website.

If you think you may have already been scammed by one of these sites, you can file a complaint with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by calling the hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or email datcphotline@wi.gov.