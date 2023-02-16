WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning Wisconsinites about worsening ice conditions in Winnebago County.

DNR officials say that there have been multiple reports of off-highway vehicles and ice fishing shacks going through the ice. Due to the heavy winds, hazard markers indicating cracks and shoves have been blown away.

Additionally, the snowy conditions mean visibility is deteriorating. Officials are encouraging ice fishers to pay close attention to local spearing/fishing club reports.

“Your safety is the number one priority,” said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “No ice is safe ice.”