DNR welcomes summer season, increases outdoor capacities at Wis. state park system

(WFRV) – Summer is fast approaching and Wisconsinites are eager to step out of their homes and enjoy outdoor activities.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) acknowledges that need and is ready to welcome residents back to their facilities by increasing outdoor capacities for events, activities, and outdoor facilities such as group campgrounds, open-air shelters, and amphitheaters. This increase is accompanied by the following changes that are effective immediately:

Volunteer group sizes can increase to 350 people outdoors with small working groups of 50 or less

DNR-led and co-sponsored events such as naturalist activities, education programs, Friends hikes, and candlelight events are now permitted for up to 350 people as long as events are outdoors

Outdoor-only concession activities can increase to 350 people

Outdoor group campsites will increase to maximum capacity or 350, whichever is less

Open-air shelters and amphitheaters will increase to a maximum capacity or 350, whichever is less

Special event group sizes will increase to 350

Commercial-use application group sizes will increase to 350

DNR officials report that services and facilities that are open and available to the public include camping, bathroom facilities, dump/waste station facilities, accessible cabins, drive-up window service, concessions and firewood, and open-air shelters/amphitheaters. However, all other DNR facilities remain closed to the public, including nature centers, indoor group camps, and headquarters.

In addition to the capacity increase, the DNR announced they will be hosting the 9th annual Free Fun Weekend on June 5 and 6. Officials say park admission fees, fishing licenses, and trail passes will be waived during this weekend.

“We truly have something special here in Wisconsin, especially when it comes to outdoor recreation opportunities,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole. “Explore a state park, hit the trails or try your hand at fishing. There’s no better time to get out and explore what Wisconsin’s outdoors has to offer.”