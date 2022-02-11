MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday that the state is not authorized to implement a wolf harvest season.

According to a release, this decision was made after a U.S. District Court ruled on Feb. 10 to return wolves in the lower 48 states (except the northern Rocky Mountains region) to the Federal Endangered Species List.

DNR officials say they are reviewing the ruling to determine how it will impact hunters and trappers who purchased licenses for the Fall 2021 wolf hunt and Wisconsin’s wolf management program.

Current wolf population in Wisconsin

The DNR reports the state’s wolf population remains healthy and secure. The department plans to continue its wolf population monitoring program to make sure the population remains healthy and sustainable into the future.

DNR officials say they will also continue working toward telling the public of rules that are in effect and the completion of a wolf management plan to guide management decisions.

In addition, the DNR reports other conclusions drawn from this ruling that creates immediate implications include:

Permits allowing lethal removal of wolves issued to landowners experiencing wolf conflicts are no longer valid. The department will contact permit holders directly.

The department is not authorized to use lethal control as part of its conflict management program. Non-lethal tools remain available.

The training of dogs to track and trail wolves is not allowed. Dog hunters may no longer pursue wolves for training purposes.

If you suspect wolves killed livestock, pets, or hunting dogs, or if they are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior, the DNR urges you to contact USDA-Wildlife Services immediately. Northern Wisconsin locations, call 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221; Southern Wisconsin, call 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514.