DNR’s Free Fun Weekend kicks off June 5, no fees or licenses needed

(WFRV) – For the first weekend in June all of Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails, rivers and streams, lakes and more can be explored with all admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes waived.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) breaks down what can be expected from Free Fun Weekend:

State Parks Admission stickers are not required at any of the 49 state parks or 15 state forests All state parks are open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Fishing Residents and non-residents are not required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps All 2021-2022 fishing regulations apply

State Trails Trail passes are not required for both residents and non-residents All linear/rail trails are open to the public, including ATV trails



Wisconsin has 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, about 15,000 lakes and much more.

The Free Fun Weekend ends on June 6.

For more information visit the DNR’s website.