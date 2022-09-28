(WFRV) – World Rabies Day is Wednesday, September 28, and after two positive rabies tests within the last two months, the Brown County Public Health (BCPH) is reminding people to not touch bats.

The BCPH has received notification from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene that two of the bats submitted in the last two months tested positive for the rabies virus, and that the people involved in these situations have already been contacted.

If there is no timely treatment, rabies can be fatal once symptoms start. Rabies is most commonly spread from a rabid animal whose infected saliva enters a victim by a bite or a scratch.

Most people’s encounters with bats occur when the animal somehow gets inside a person’s house.

No matter the situation, whether someone believes to be bitten or scratched or even if a bat is found in the same room with a person who may be unaware of direct contact, the best course of action is to get into contact with authorities that can help.

The BCPH recommends that you first contact your local law enforcement agency to help get rid of the bat, the next step would be to call the BCPH.

If local authorities cannot help remove the bat, follow these guidelines provided by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to do it yourself:

Close all doors and windows.

Put on leather work gloves.

When the bat lands, approach it slowly, and without touching it, place the container over it then slide the cardboard under the container to trap the bat inside. Tape the cardboard to the container, securing the bat inside.

Never crush the head of a bat.

Collected bats should be kept cool but not frozen until they can be delivered to the appropriate party.

How to prevent bats from entering your house:

Bats typically enter homes through exterior holes.

BCPH recommends examining your house for any holes including the chimney and attic.

If bats are found in your house, contact a bat removal company that will work to implement bat exclusion techniques so that the bats will leave your house and not reenter.

Brown County Public Health is also reminding people to use caution when near wild animals and never approach, touch, or play with a wild animal. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), bats and skunks are the primary carriers of the rabies virus. Humans, as well as dogs and cats, may become infected from contact with rabid wildlife.

To learn more about Brown County’s Rabies Program, click here.