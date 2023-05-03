‘Do NOT try to drive through flood water’: Police in Wisconsin shows why drivers shouldn’t ignore barricades

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a commercial vehicle got stuck, authorities in southwest Wisconsin are reminding motorists to not drive around barricades and road closed signs.

The Prairie du Chien Police Department posted on its Facebook page reminding drivers to not go around barricades and road closed signs. Apparently, a semi-trailer tried to do just that and ended up getting stuck in high water conditions.

There have been recent flooding incidents in parts of Wisconsin, as the Mississippi River’s waters are rising.

Do NOT try to drive through flood water. Your day will only get worse.

There was no information on if there were any injuries or if any citations/arrests were given. The Facebook post has over 2,000 shares and 800+ engagements.

