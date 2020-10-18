Do political signs make a difference this late in the race?

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) The presidential election is 17 days away, early in-person absentee voting is scheduled to start in a matter of days in some areas in Wisconsin, and advertising to get your vote is in full swing on television, social media, and in your yard.

Do political signs really make a difference this late in the race?

The only thing growing in yards across Wisconsin, right now, are political signs and with days left to elections–are these signs effective?

Phil Clampitt, the Chair of Communications at U-W Green Bay says, “I suspect most people have heard everything they want to hear. They made a call one way or the other and they’re ready to go.”

Brian Defferding, a voter says, “I think it’s incredibly effective. People are really looking for actual change. There really looking for a candidate to vote for not just simply to vote against.”

Even at rallies, campaign signs are a powerful way to impress a quick but effective message to get people to the polls.

Clampitt says, “What they’re really going after are what they consider to be hot button issues that would encourage people to go out and vote, because that’s the issue that’s most important to them.”

Both Republicans and Democrats have launched get out the vote events and both parties hope signs secure one thing.

“They’re making sure the people you know are gonna vote for you, go to the poll or mail in the ballot or make it happen taking that last step so it’s like pushing them over into actual action”, says Clampitt.

Making sure people actually vote is key because an early September Marquette Law poll shows the presidential race is still tight. President Trump was supported by 43% and Presidential Candidate Biden was supported by 47%. 7%said they were undecided, declined to say, or not voting.

Clampitt says, “A lot of people are just saying I already know who won the game. I’m either going to be depressed or be excited.”

Local 5 news will host and televise an exclusive live debate between the candidates seeking to represent Wisconsin’s 8th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives incumbent Republican, Mike Gallagher, and the challenger Democrat, Amanda Stuck on October 26 at 9 p.m.