(WFRV) – Whether you plan on watching professional fireworks or creating your own display, make sure to follow these steps to stay safe during the 4th of July.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), last year there were 149 fireworks-related injuries reported in Wisconsin, with 30 percent of those injured under the age of 18.

DHS cites some of the common risks associated with fireworks including burns, lacerations, and other injuries to the face, eyes, and hands.

“Fireworks can be extremely dangerous, so it’s important that everyone use caution around them. Sometimes the best option is to leave fireworks to the professionals,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Acting Administrator Greg Engle.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department suggests using glow sticks instead of sparklers because they glow in the dark and are a safe alternative.

Tips to stay safe

ReadyWisconsin gave the following tips to help keep safe during the fireworks season.

Only buy from reliable sellers and use legal fireworks that are allowed in your community.

that are allowed in your community. Always have water on hand in case of a fire.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Wear eye protection.

Make sure people are out of range.

Use a smooth, flat surface away from flammable dry materials to light fireworks.

If a firework does not go off, never try to re-light it. Put water on it before trying to move it.

Soak both used and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding them.

Keep all pets indoors.

To find more tips on summer safety, click here.