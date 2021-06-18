DOA launches $50 million in Beyond the Classroom grants

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Administration (DOA) announced the launch of Wisconsin’s Beyond the Classroom grants.

These grants support out of school programs for children in the state. It will reimburse organizations that offer education and mental health supports to students ages 5-17.

The grants provide funding up to $1.5 million per non profit organization.

“Our children deserve every opportunity to succeed both in and out of the classroom,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “The Beyond the Classroom Grant program will help support organizations providing programming and mental health supports for kids all across the state. I’m grateful to Governor Evers for prioritizing Wisconsin’s kids with this grant program, in his executive budget, and throughout the last two years.”

DOA will accept applications starting June 18 and are due July 8. There will be a webinar for questions on June 25.

For more information sign up for email notifications or visit the grant website.