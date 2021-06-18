DOA launches $50 million in Beyond the Classroom grants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Administration (DOA) announced the launch of Wisconsin’s Beyond the Classroom grants.

These grants support out of school programs for children in the state. It will reimburse organizations that offer education and mental health supports to students ages 5-17.

The grants provide funding up to $1.5 million per non profit organization.

“Our children deserve every opportunity to succeed both in and out of the classroom,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “The Beyond the Classroom Grant program will help support organizations providing programming and mental health supports for kids all across the state. I’m grateful to Governor Evers for prioritizing Wisconsin’s kids with this grant program, in his executive budget, and throughout the last two years.”

DOA will accept applications starting June 18 and are due July 8. There will be a webinar for questions on June 25.

For more information sign up for email notifications or visit the grant website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field meet punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon

Milwaukee Bucks Game Six Preview Kyle Malzhan

Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports