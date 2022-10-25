(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) is partnering with Wisconsin law enforcement to conduct random home visits of registered sex offenders on DOC supervision during local trick-or-treating hours.

Each year, DOC probation and parole agents remind those on the state’s Sex Offender Registry of Halloween-specific restrictions and then work with local law enforcement to ensure they follow the rules.

The restrictions include the following:

Having any Halloween decorations, either inside or outside the residence

Handing out candy or participating in any trick-or-treating activities

Wearing a Halloween costume

Turning on the porch light during their local trick-or-treating hours

The DOC also suggests parents develop a trick-or-treating strategy, so their children know what to do if they get separated.

Some of the tips the DOC suggests are:

A parent or trusted adult should always accompany children

Stay on well-lit streets and stick to neighborhoods you know

Only stop at homes where the porch light is on

Never enter a home or car for a treat

Trick-or-treaters should bring a cell phone to allow for quick communication

Activate location services on the phone before trick-or-treating

Call 911 if you see any suspicious or illegal activity

Children should yell “No!” and run from any stranger who tries to take them somewhere

Have a responsible adult check treats at the end of the night

The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website lets users check for registered sex offenders within three miles of a specific address and search for all registered offenders in a certain municipality, ZIP code, or county.

People can also call the Sex Offender Safe Tip Line at 1-877-234-0085 if they have any questions or want to report violations of Halloween restrictions. Again, they should call 911 if they see unlawful activity or feel threatened.