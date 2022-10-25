(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) is partnering with Wisconsin law enforcement to conduct random home visits of registered sex offenders on DOC supervision during local trick-or-treating hours.
Each year, DOC probation and parole agents remind those on the state’s Sex Offender Registry of Halloween-specific restrictions and then work with local law enforcement to ensure they follow the rules.
The restrictions include the following:
- Having any Halloween decorations, either inside or outside the residence
- Handing out candy or participating in any trick-or-treating activities
- Wearing a Halloween costume
- Turning on the porch light during their local trick-or-treating hours
The DOC also suggests parents develop a trick-or-treating strategy, so their children know what to do if they get separated.
Some of the tips the DOC suggests are:
- A parent or trusted adult should always accompany children
- Stay on well-lit streets and stick to neighborhoods you know
- Only stop at homes where the porch light is on
- Never enter a home or car for a treat
- Trick-or-treaters should bring a cell phone to allow for quick communication
- Activate location services on the phone before trick-or-treating
- Call 911 if you see any suspicious or illegal activity
- Children should yell “No!” and run from any stranger who tries to take them somewhere
- Have a responsible adult check treats at the end of the night
The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website lets users check for registered sex offenders within three miles of a specific address and search for all registered offenders in a certain municipality, ZIP code, or county.
People can also call the Sex Offender Safe Tip Line at 1-877-234-0085 if they have any questions or want to report violations of Halloween restrictions. Again, they should call 911 if they see unlawful activity or feel threatened.