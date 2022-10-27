GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More information has been released regarding a reported assault on October 21 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), one of the men involved in an assault at the Green Bay Correctional Institution has died. Officials tell Local 5 that Timothy Nabors was assaulted on October 21 and taken to a local medical facility.

The DOC then contacted the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the incident.

The other party involved was sent to another DOC facility. Movement at the Green Bay Correctional Institution is still limited as the investigation continues.

No additional information was provided.