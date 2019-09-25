Doc Ranly overcame adversity and re-opened his Maritime Gallery following a fire

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Michael “Doc” Ranly served with the Navy for 24 years after he joined in 1968 at the age of 19.

A Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran, Doc opened The Ranly Maritime Gallery in 2000, containing hundreds of pieces of his own original work.

However, the gallery burned to the ground in 2014 and all of Doc’s work was destroyed.

But now, he’s back! Two years later in 2016, he opened a new gallery with all new work. You can find it at 1009 Egg Harbor Road. It’s two doors down from the DMV and right across from Door County Glass.

Nate Stewart shows how Doc managed to come out strong following both his service, and the devastating fire.

