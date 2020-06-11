Dock Spiders, Booyah season to begin July 1

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Baseball is back – the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and Green Bay Booyah will begin the 2020 season on Wednesday, July 1 as part of a six-member pod including teams from Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Dock Spiders and Booyah will play four other teams – La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks – from July 1 to August 20. The season will be capped with a two-day, pod playoff series. Additional teams in the region are still working through the possibility of opening later in July, meaning the pod could expand before the season ends.

New guidelines have been established at Marian University’s Herr-Baker Field, home of the Dock Spiders. Guidelines include cleaning and social distancing protocols, capacity reduced to 25 percent of normal stadium capacity, and all family groups will be seated at least six feet away from other families/individuals.

“We’re excited to get baseball back to Fond du Lac this summer, and we are determined to create a safe place for fans to watch baseball in 2020”, said Chris Ward, the General Manager for the Dock Spiders. “While we will be limited to a small number of fans in attendance for our home games, we know the community and Fondy Faithful fanbase will support the team all summer long.”

“As we are all excited to see baseball coming back, we also take very seriously our role in the greater Fond du Lac community to not only welcome fans back safely, but to be a part of the process of helping get this community back to some sense of normalcy, both physically and mentally,” added Dock Spiders Team President Rob Zerjav.

Fans who have purchased season ticket packages and mini-plans have been contacted by the Dock Spiders front office to coordinate tickets for new games.

The Booyah have not yet released details regarding their safety protocol.

Single-game tickets for the abbreviated 2020 season will go on sale next week. Details regarding the exact date and time will be communicated once the schedule is released.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5