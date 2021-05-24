Doc’s Zoo in Bonduel announces missing alligator with severe arthritis

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday, May 24, Doc’s zoo announced that one of their alligators have been declared missing from his enclosure.

Rex, the missing alligator, along with all of his roommates were moving back to their outdoor home for the coming summer season on Saturday, May 22, according to the Doc’s Facebook page. They are normally kept inside the Critter Barn for the colder time of year.

The zoo announced on their Facebook the missing reptile and to inform people that Rex is a very old alligator with severe arthritis in his jaw. The arthritis is so bad, Rex can barely open his jaw more than an inch.

The zoo wanted to stress Rex is not a threat. Saying, “He’s typically very docile & is not a danger to the public.”

Doc’s Zoo asks if you happen to find Rex to of course keep your distance and please don’t harm him. Instead, call (715) 853-8455 or (715) 758-9080 to report the sighting.

Doc’s Harley-Davidson has been providing long-term care and sanctuary for so many unwanted exotic animals for over 30 years.