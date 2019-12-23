Doctor, office manager plead guilty in painkiller scheme

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A doctor and an office manager at a Wauwatosa clinic have pleaded guilty to handing out large doses of painkillers to people who paid in cash.

The Journal Sentinel reports the medical doctor, Steven Kotsonis pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of unlawfully distributing oxycodone.

Last month, his office manager, Susan Moyer, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute the drug and one count of distributing it.

Both face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. Their sentencing hearings are scheduled for March.