Doctors see growing number of RSV cases in kids in Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unseasonal cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are rising, the CDC warns. (Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Pediatricians and public health officials say a common respiratory disease that most children can easily deal with is spreading earlier than usual in Wisconsin.

The disease, called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, usually results in mild symptoms, but can be severe in infants and older adults. The symptoms for RSV are similar to that of COVID-19, so officials say testing for COVID-19 is important.

University of Wisconsin Health pediatrician Greg DeMuri says some children are getting both illnesses at once. In Wisconsin, RSV cases started climbing in July and have going up ever since.

As of Aug. 21, 1,630 patients have been tested for RSV and 298 were positive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West

Spirit Squad of the Week: Valders

Band of the Week: Appleton East

High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West stuns Neenah, West De Pere wins walk-off