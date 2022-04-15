GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While it’s common this time of year, doctors across the state say they are seeing an uptick in the highly contagious Norovirus.

“It’s pretty fast on and pretty fast off,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health. “People will usually suddenly have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, sometimes stomach cramps, and occasionally a low-grade fever.”

Because of how contagious it is it can be problematic, especially for groups like children. An outbreak recently happened at a school in Appleton.

“Typically it’s unclean hands that come in contact with the stool or vomit and then touches surfaces,” Dr. Pothof said. “It’s when someone else touches that surface and then touches their face or mouth and then, in turn, become infected.”

The virus also lives on surfaces for a long time and can survive both warm and cold temperatures, Dr. Pothof added. One of the only ways to kill it is to sanitize the area with something like a disinfectant wipe.

Symptoms usually develop within 12 to 48 hours after being exposed.

“It gets attention because you can have dozens of cases at one time and then it kind of goes away. We’re still seeing cases just not out the outbreak level,” he said.

Another major concern is dehydration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms include a dry mouth or throat, along with feeling dizzy when standing up.

“To stay out of the hospital, you want to take small amounts of fluids, like water, but small amounts only and frequently,” Dr. Pothof said.

In children, look for things like crying with few or no tears. They also have a tendency to be overly tired or generally fussy, the CDC said.

There’s not much that doctors can do to treat the virus. Dr. Pothof said it usually runs its course in one to three days.