Doctors warn of ‘Twindemic’ in northeast Wisconsin this fall, winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Doctors are warning about a potential “Twindemic” this year in northeast Wisconsin. While COVID-19 numbers are down across the country, they say cases are actually going up here.

“We are starting to see the emergence of our seasonal cold and flu viruses,” said Dr. Cynthia Lasecki, Chief Medical Officer for Bellin Health.

That’s exactly why doctors are worried. Flu season was virtually wiped out last year because of all the mask-wearing. Doctors are urging you to do it again this year- even if you are vaccinated.

“COVID testing is the hallmark to discover when someone is positive from an infectious standpoint,” Dr. Lasecki said.

Doctors want you to especially pay attention to your kids. They say COVID-19 cases are growing among children here and they are seeing more and more cases of RSV, a potentially dangerous respiratory infection.

“With how infectious these diseases are, children with symptoms should be tested to prevent its spread,” said Dr. Donald Beno, Chief of Staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. “The testing for other viruses is usually for children that are more ill or who need hospitalization.”

With Halloween less than two weeks away, Dr. Beno is urging parents to be smart about it. If you are sick, stay home and definitely do not hand out candy.

“If you are going home-to-home hopefully you’re not at somebody’s door for a prolonged time,” Dr. Beno added. If you can get vaccinated, doctors say you should do it, for both the flu and COVID-19.

“If, and when, influenza arrives here, that will circulate in a way that we don’t want to see,” said Dr. Sarah Lulloff, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at HSHS Hospitals.

The best advice remains what doctors have said from the start.

“Masks are highly effective at stopping the spread of these respiratory viruses,” Dr. Lulloff added.

The Centers for Disease Control also remind you to keep washing your hands, especially as we head into the busy holiday and travel season.