Documentary created by Green Bay Southwest students selected for Smithsonian documentary showcase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A documentary created by some Green Bay Southwest High School students has been selected for the 2020 Digital Smithsonian documentary showcase hosted by the National Museum of African American History.

Kendall Hoida and Eliot Algrem created a documentary called “To Be Young, Gifted, and Black: Nina Simone and the Civil Rights Movement.” The documentary highlights how Nina Simone was apart of the Civil Rights Movement through her music.

“It’s cool getting to represent for like having our video be apart of something that’s a lot bigger than us and part of a culture that’s just so rich and resilient,” Algrem told WFRV Local 5.

“I think I only met with them a handful of times and you know only answered a few questions, but it was amazing to see the product that they have and it’s really cool to see the recognition come in for them too,” Jason King, a teacher at Green Bay Southwest told WFRV Local 5.

Their documentary was chosen along with 34 films that will be available to stream via the Smithsonian Learning Lab.

