Documentary shows life in a senior living community during COVID-19

KAUKAUNA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – St. Paul Elder Services has released a documentary that chronicles life in the senior living community during the current Safer-at-Home order and National Emergency declaration.

St. Paul Elder Services’ leaders created the 20-minute documentary to help bring peace of mind to families and other loved ones who are not allowed to visit St. Paul’s residents during Wisconsin’s shutdown.

The documentary shows the preparedness steps St. Paul is taking to keep residents, staff and volunteers healthy, as well as, staff delivering heartfelt messages to families.

“Releasing the documentary is part of our commitment to being fully transparent with families, staff, volunteers and others who rely on us to keep their loved ones, homes and workplace safe,” said President & CEO Sondra Norder. “We believe it would be helpful for everyone to see what is going on behind our walls during this historic time.”

The documentary, which can be viewed on St. Paul Elder Services’ YouTube channel and Facebook page, also will serve as an historic record of life during the pandemic.

View documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJQIC_96nZM&feature=youtu.be

