Dodge Co. apartment fire caused by child using lighter, multiple residents removed from home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An apartment fire caused by a child misusing a lighter has resulted in multiple people being removed from their homes in Dodge County on Sunday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment building on Main Street in the village of Brownsville. The initial report stated that there was smoke and flames present inside an apartment unit prompting the entire building to be evacuated.

Upon arrival, fire crews say the fire was quickly extinguished by the fire department and was limited to the apartment unit where it started. However, authorities report there was smoke and water damage to at least two of the apartments, causing neighboring units to be removed from their homes.

Officials say one occupant was evaluated by EMS for possible smoke inhalation, but not taken to a hospital. Additionally, a child received a very minor burn, which reportedly did not require first aid.

Deputies confirm that the origin of the fire was suspicious, and after further investigation, officials determined the cause of the fire was ‘a child using a lighter’. No criminal charges are expected at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub

Locker Room: Looking ahead at the Rams

Inside Skinny: Die-hard Packers fan moves across the country to Green Bay for Lambeau Field

LOCKER ROOM: Discussing David Bakhtiari's status

LOCKER ROOM: Recapping Packers vs Vikings