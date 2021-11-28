Dodge Co. apartment fire caused by child using lighter, multiple residents removed from home

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An apartment fire caused by a child misusing a lighter has resulted in multiple people being removed from their homes in Dodge County on Sunday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment building on Main Street in the village of Brownsville. The initial report stated that there was smoke and flames present inside an apartment unit prompting the entire building to be evacuated.

Upon arrival, fire crews say the fire was quickly extinguished by the fire department and was limited to the apartment unit where it started. However, authorities report there was smoke and water damage to at least two of the apartments, causing neighboring units to be removed from their homes.

Officials say one occupant was evaluated by EMS for possible smoke inhalation, but not taken to a hospital. Additionally, a child received a very minor burn, which reportedly did not require first aid.

Deputies confirm that the origin of the fire was suspicious, and after further investigation, officials determined the cause of the fire was ‘a child using a lighter’. No criminal charges are expected at this time.