Dodge Co.: Manhunt called off, suspect still on the loose

HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they continue to search for a Fond du Lac man after he fled a motel Thursday morning.

Officials say they attempted to make contact with Richard Erdman, 35, to take him into custody for multiple felony warrants.

Erdman reportedly fled from the motel into an adjacent marsh.

Numerous law enforcement officers responded to set up a perimeter to try locating Erdman.

A Wisconsin State Patrol aircraft equipped with cameras was called in to assist with the search.

During the search, officials say media aircraft in the area hindered the safe operation, causing the search to be abandoned.

Drone technology was used to continue searching the area, along with K9 units and other law enforcement on the ground. Due to the terrain being marshy and wet, officials say they were unable to locate the individual and called off the search.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe Erdman is a threat to the public, but officials continue to search for him through other means.

Erdman was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and a light grey shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.