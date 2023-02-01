HUSTISFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Dodge County are looking for two men who posed as law enforcement officers during a reported armed home invasion.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on January 28 in Hustisford.

Deputies responded to a report of an armed home invasion on Indian Road when the victim reported two men forced entry into his house after telling him they were law enforcement officers looking for a homicide suspect.

The release states that one suspect stayed with the victim while the other suspect began searching the house and asked where the victim’s valuables were.

Once the suspects finished their search of the house, they fled in a white pickup truck, deputies say. The suspects are reported as being white men, wearing masks and one of them possibly has a southern accent.

Authorities have since provided an additional presence in the area to ensure the community is safe.

It has been necessary to limit information to the public regarding this incident as detectives have been following up on leads. Maintaining the integrity of the investigation is crucial as releasing information too soon could jeopardize a successful investigation and eventual apprehension. Now that those leads have been explored, we can release information regarding the incident. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say a white Ford pickup truck is a vehicle of interest. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.

No additional details were provided.