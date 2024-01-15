OAK GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County say two people are in the hospital with serious injuries following a Saturday night ATV crash.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded at around 9:10 p.m. to the Wild Goose State Trail, just about 100 yards south of Shady Lane Road in Oak Grove, for a reported ATV crash.

Deputies say the driver of the crashed ATV, a 31-year-old Watertown man, was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center for serious injuries. The ATV’s passenger, a 30-year-old Watertown woman, was also sent to the Marshfield Medical Center before being taken to the UW Hospital in Madison with serious life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no other information is available and an investigation into the incident by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.