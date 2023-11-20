SHIELDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a Dodge County Deputy was uninjured Saturday night after hitting a deer while responding to a crash that led to multiple arrests and left a man seriously injured.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly after 11:00 p.m. to Walton Road in the town of Shields where a pickup truck had crashed.

Officials say the truck was headed north and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve causing him to leave the road and crash into a tree. The crash caused a small fire which was extinguished by a resident nearby who reported the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old man from the area who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered serious injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening and had to be flown from the scene by helicopter to a level 2 trauma center.

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash and the man, who was the only person involved in the crash, has since been arrested for Operating While Impaired. A 29-year-old woman was also arrested for OWI after she drove to the crash scene and was suspected of being impaired.

Officials mention that a deputy was uninjured after hitting a deer with a squad car while on the way to the reported crash.

At this time, no other details are available and an investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.