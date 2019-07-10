Dodge County looking for Huber Inmate walk away

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a Huber Inmate walk away.

Nicolle Semrau, 34, has an active arrest warrant in Dodge County.

Her last known address according to officials is on N. Main Street in Reeseville, Wis. She reportedly frequently travels in a white, 2010 Nissan Altima.

The Sheriff’s Office says Semrau is serving a one year sentence with Huber and child care privileges at the Dodge County Jail for Resisting/Obstructing an officer and Operating a Motor Vehicle while Revoked due to alcohol or controlled substance/refusal.

The sheriff’s office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Nicolle Semrau.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Semrau, please do not make contact with her. Instead, contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920)386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.