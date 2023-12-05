BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a Dodge County man has officially been charged with Arson and other additional charges stemming from a fire that was set last month.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded at 6:19 p.m. on November 16 for reports of a residential fire on the 1100 block of Madison Street in Beaver Dam.

Authorities from the Beaver Dam Fire Department reportedly told the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office that the fire appeared to be suspicious in nature leading to an investigation.

Deputies say the investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Francis Benson from Beaver Dam. Benson was in court for an initial hearing on December 4 where he was officially charged with the following:

Arson of Building without Owner’s Consent

Burglary – Building or Dwelling

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Felony Bail Jumping

Benson is expected to be back in court on December 27 at 8:15 for a review hearing as well as on January 11 for a preliminary hearing.