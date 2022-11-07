TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 75-year-old Neenah man reportedly died following a crash involving a semi-truck in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 6 around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a crash on USHY 151 in the Township of Trenton. The initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Arkansas was driving a semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Road C.

The semi reportedly crossed the southbound lanes of USHY 151 to go northbound on USHY 151. As it entered the northbound lanes, it was hit by a vehicle that was driven by a 75-year-old man from Neenah.

A second vehicle, driven by a 59-year-old woman, was also involved in the crash.

The driver of the semi was reportedly not injured, and the woman was transported for non-life-threatening injuries. The man from Neenah was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.