Dodge County Sheriff's searching for missing inmate

Jun 11, 2019

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:44 PM CDT

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a missing Huber inmate and is asking for the public's assistance in locating her.

Tasheana Willams-Sonny, 19, has an active arrest warrant in Dodge County.

She was serving a 365-day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for Resisting/Obstructing an Officer-Causing Injury when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved appointment, according to the sheriff's office.

Willams-Sonny's last known address is on 38th Street in Milwaukee, WI.

Officials ask that if you have an information on the whereabouts of Williams-Sonny, do not make contact with her. Instead, contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726 or local law enforcement.

