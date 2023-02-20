WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in trying to locate a walk-away Huber Inmate.

According to a release, inmate Andrew Zirbel didn’t come back after leaving for a medical evaluation approved by his court-ordered Huber privilege.

Officials state there is now an active warrant for his arrest throughout Dodge County.

Courtesy of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office

Zirbel’s last known residence is reported to be on West Burnett Street in Beaver Dam, however, an initial investigation revealed that he could potentially be at a residence in Waupun.

The sheriff’s office says people should avoid making contact with him. Authorities ask those with information to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

No other details are available at this time, Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.